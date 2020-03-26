More than 20,000 infected with COVID-19 in NYC, including 6,420 in Queens

Eighty-eight New Yorkers died over the past 24 hours from coronavirus, and the number of infection cases across the five boroughs surged past the 20,000 mark, City Hall announced Wednesday evening.

As of 6 p.m. on March 25, the Mayor’s office reported, New York City had approximately 20,011 positive coronavirus cases. That’s an increase of 4,414 from the 15,597 coronavirus cases reported in the city the night before, Tuesday, March 24.

Additionally, the death toll from the virus went up from 192 to 280 in a single day.

Queens is the hardest hit borough with 6,420 positive cases, up 1,753 patients since Tuesday; as of 6 p.m. March 24, Queens had tallied 4,667.

Brooklyn has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases with 5,232 as of 6 p.m. Wednesday night, followed by Manhattan with 3,616, the Bronx with 3,542 and Staten Island with 1,166.

As of March 25, 3,750 coronavirus patients are hospitalized. At least 840 of them are in intensive care.

The grim numbers were punctuated by reports of the situation at Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens. Thirteen coronavirus patients died there in a single day, according to reporting by THE CITY. One local lawmaker, City Councilman Francisco Moya, said the medical center is “overrun” with patients.

Ironically, the citywide spike in coronavirus cases came hours after Governor Andrew Cuomo touted some potential progress. He had noted that the rate of hospitalization appeared to be slowing statewide, a sign that social distancing measures were beginning to help “flatten the curve.”