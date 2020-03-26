Pair found fatally stabbed inside Astoria residence

A man and woman were found stabbed to death in an Astoria home Thursday morning, police officials reported.

Witnesses said the front door was found ajar and police believe an intruder — or intruders — may have forced their way into the home on 14th Place in the shadow of the Robert F. Kennedy (Triborough) Bridge.

Police officials say cops from the 114th Precinct were called at 9:55 a.m. on March 26 to the three-story home on. Upon their arrival, officers entered the location and found a 96-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. EMS responded and pronounced both dead at the scene.

“I have been in this neighborhood a long time. I would never have expected anything like this. This is shocking, ” said Victor M., a resident of the Astoria neighborhood for eight years.

One neighbor shouted anonymously from her window, “Welcome to the neighborhood, I can’t believe this happened on this tiny block. I am moving out soon.”

Another neighbor who declined to give her name said, “I would never have expected something like this to happen on this street. It is always quiet.”

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips . All calls and messages are kept confidential.

With additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.