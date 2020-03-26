PHOTOS: People wait in line to be tested at Elmhurst Hospital Center

The Mayor’s office reported that as of 6 p.m. on March 25, New York City had approximately 20,011 positive coronavirus cases.
That’s an increase of 4,414 from the 15,597 coronavirus cases reported in the city the night before, Tuesday, March 24.
Queens is the hardest hit borough with 6,420 positive cases, up 1,753 patients since Tuesday; as of 6 p.m. March 24, Queens had tallied 4,667.
The grim numbers were punctuated by reports of the situation at Elmhurst Hospital Center, where thirteen coronavirus patients died there in a single day, according to reporting by THE CITY. One local lawmaker, City Councilman Francisco Moya, said the medical center is “overrun” with patients.
Here are some photos taken Thursday morning outside of Elmhurst Hospital Center.