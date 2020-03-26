Terminal consolidations at JFK Airport have airlines sharing resources 

BY JEFF YAPALATER

As of Wednesday, March 25, JFK International Airport terminals will begin to consolidate some of their airline flights.

Many airline operations will move from their normal terminal to other terminals during evening hours, consolidating reduced airline flights and sharing security and related personnel. JFKIAT T4 and American Airlines T8 will act as consolidation terminals. JetBlue will operate a bit differently with arrivals and departures ab both T5 and &4.

Many airlines are working at greatly reduced capacity with some approaching a 60 percent or more reduction in passengers. Many flights are very light and there are regular cancellations due to a variety of reasons such as government initiatives, airports contractions with airlines modifying schedules around the country and world.

Total flights handled at JFK for example have by fallen by about 50 percent over the past couple of days due to rapidly changing air travel environment. As a result, many business partners have scaled back terminal operations, ramp services, concessions and personnel reducing the need for vast terminals to operate normally.

These scale backs have affected workers, with many being furloughed or laid off. TSA has been impacted by the virus as well, with some staff having to self-quarantine. The remaining workforce will be redeployed at the consolidation points to screen and provide security with the increased traffic at those locations due to consolidations. The Custom Border Protection will likely follow suit in the consolidation.

Specific terminal and airline changes include:

JFKIAT T4 will operate 24/7

T8 will operate normally arrivals and departures until 20:00hrs then move it’s departures to T4

T1 will operate normally, until 8 p.m., then close until 4:30 a.m. daily

T5 JetBlue will operate normal inbound and outbound flights until 8 p.m., then check-in and departures T4

All JetBlue arrivals will continue in T5 for all flights

T2 operates many Delta flights and will now move departures and arrivals out of the main Delta gates at T4

T7 is effectively closed for travel. British Airways, Iberia, Alaska and others are still be operating out of Terminal 8

All Nippon Airway (ANA) will initially be checking passengers at T7 then transferring to T4 for departures

The AirTrain and connection to Jamaica LIRR and buses will operate normally.

NY Express buses are operating from JFK to LaGuardia, Newark Grand Central and Port Authority stations

This story first appeared on airportvoice.com.