‘The conditions are grave’: Queens councilman sends letter to Trump requesting much-needed resources for Elmhurst Hospital

Queens Councilman Francisco Moya and Manhattan Councilwoman Carlina Rivera are urging President Donald Trump and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to send hospital beds, ventilators and the intensive care staff needed to operate them to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst immediately.

Moya and Rivera, chair of the Council’s Committee on Hospitals, sent a letter to Trump and HHS on March 26, as reports of an overwhelmed Elmhurst Hospital continue to mount.

“The conditions at Elmhurst and Queens Hospitals are grave,” their letter reads. “A recent spate of news reports provides a glimpse of the dire scenes front line health care workers are experiencing. COVID-19 patients are dying because the hospital does not have the resources to treat them.”

Queens Patch first reported that the hospital is running at “more than 125-percent capacity compared to its typical 80-percent capacity rate” on Tuesday, March 24. The City then reported that 13 people had died in a 24-hour period.

The New York Times later shared a look inside the hospital as told by an Emergency Room doctor, who said they wanted to show how strained the hospital is due to a surge of patients with confirmed coronavirus cases and a lack of resources to treat them.

The doctor said they “want people to know that this is bad … people are dying.”

In Moya and Rivera’s letter, they note how Queens has the fewest hospital beds per capita compared to other boroughs — with just 1.66 beds per 1,000 people, according to a February report by the Queens Borough President.

They add that Queens only has two municipal hospitals while Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx have three. This isn’t offset by hospitals outside the municipal hospital system, including NYC Health + Hospitals locations, as Queens has just nine acute care facilities, while Manhattan has 20 and Brooklyn has 15.

Moya admits this is particularly personal to him as he was born in the Elmhurst Hospital and later worked there before representing it in his Council District 21.

“We have no doubt Elmhurst and Queens Hospitals’ award-winning staff can and will save lives, but they need the proper tools to do so,” the letter reads. “The longer these hospitals wait for resources, the more people will die in Queens. For many, it’s already too late.”

As of Thursday morning, Queens has 7,026 confirmed cases of COVID-19, nearly a third of New York City’s approximately 21,873 positive cases.