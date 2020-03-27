School of Rock Queens introduces remote learning classes for music enthusiasts everywhere

Are you ready to rock from the comfort of your own home? A Queens-based music school is bringing its renowned music lessons to students around the world.

Those interested in learning an instrument can do so through the School of Rock Remote program, which allows students to learn through virtual, one-on-one classes. School of Rock Queens, as well as other School of Rock franchises worldwide launched the program in response to the growing number of shelter-in-place orders due to COVID-19.

“At School of Rock, the health and safety of our students is our top priority, which is why we have rapidly adapted our operations in order to meet students’ needs,” said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. “School of Rock Remote along with our School of Rock Method App is a fantastic way to provide continuity and connection. Our instructors are gigging musicians, and they have shown their flexibility to make sure the music goes on.”

Students and instructors will use video conferencing for the remote learning classes, coupled with School of Rock’s MethodApp, SongFirst Approach and Method Books for a comprehensive learning experience. The company offers one-on-one lessons for students ages 8 and up, including classes for adults. School of Rock also offers online group classes for children ages 5 to 7.

“We are thrilled to offer students the ability to further their music education from wherever they are,” says Tom Vidal, owner of School of Rock Queens. “School of Rock Remote allows us to provide the same level of instruction that we’re known for, but in a way that prioritizes health and safety.”

School of Rock has also partnered with Hal Leonard, the world’s largest print music publisher for performance and instructional material. Students in the program will get a free 60-day pass to SheetMusicDirect.com, giving them access to virtually every music genre.

For more information about the new remote program and to sign up for virtual lessons visit www.schoolofrock.com/music-programs/remote.