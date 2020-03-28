Virtual museum tours in New York families will love

BY OLGA UZUNOVA

Visit some of the best New York museums directly from your couch. Check out our list of exciting virtual museum tours in New York with tons of exhibits, videos, and photos to browse through. With all the museums and community centers closed during the coronavirus crisis, social distancing has limited us to seeing some of our favorite exhibits and museums. The good news is that Google Arts & Culture collected photos from hundreds of museums worldwide to build an evergrowing online art space everyone can visit for free. Combined with 3D virtual tours and detailed descriptions of every item, you can browse around the world’s artistic treasures for hours in your PJs.

Additionally, New York’s cultural institutions developed their own social media channels and streaming platforms to share everything new and exciting with their audience. Sneak a peek behind the scenes of world-class performances or learn about the greatest artists of the century!

And if you want to keep up with the remote programming of your favorite museums and community centers, follow #MuseumAtHome and #MuseumMomentofZen on Twitter.

Looking for more online activities for kids? Check out Virtual Classes for Kids While Schools Are Closed Due to Coronavirus

Exciting Virtual Museum Tours in New York the Whole Family!

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

This virtual tour is for all little ones fascinated with aircraft and boats! Explore the world’s fastest jets and a guided-missile submarine. Check out the museum’s special programming for children like virtual field trips and online school programs.

Whitney Museum of American Art

See the latest trends in art and learn more about twentieth-century and contemporary American art. The Whitney’s online collection of nearly one hundred paintings holds a special focus on works by living artists.

New-York Historical Society

From the Vietnam War to the Harry Potter series, you can find numerous exciting topics in NYHS’s online catalog for children and grownups.

Rubin Museum: Tibetan Buddhist Shrine Room

The Tibetan Buddhist Shrine Room is a favorite at the Rubin Museum. In times of stress and anxiety, the Buddhist chants and dim-lit room is a serene escape especially for times like these. Luckily, you can still access this room through their Youtube channel with a 2-hour video. And if you have a smart TV, you can stream this video right in your own living room!

The Jewish Museum

The Jewish Museum launched its new series which allows you to enjoy the exhibits of the museum from your home. Go on a Mobile Tour with artists and curators, visit the Rachel Feinstein: Maiden, Mother, Crone exhibit paired with an interview with the artist, and go on a Kids & Family tour with behind-the-scenes secrets.

Museum of the City of New York

Museum of the City of New York is dedicated to sharing New York’s stories. You can follow them on social media at @MuseumofCityNY to see videos from their latest programs or visit their #MuseumFromHome series where you can explore the museum’s online exhibitions and collections!

American Museum of Natural History

Re-live the Night at the Museum with the “Windows of Nature” online exhibition or take a virtual tour across galaxies and learn more about scientific imaging technologies in the virtual halls of the AMNH. Plus, check out the free Museum classes, quizzes, and games for children.

Guggenheim Museum

Enjoy more than 1,700 pieces of artwork by more than 625 artists in the Guggenheim Collection Online. The growing virtual tour includes a lot of the Museum’s classic holdings as well as new additions.

The Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art grants you free online access to tons of photos, 28 featured exhibitions, and a 3D tour of the museum halls. Explore art-making activities for the whole family and listen to musical performances from around the world. The Met offers you everything from cutting-edge 360-degree videos to downloadable catalogs from previous exhibitions.

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)

Being the first museum devoted to modern art, they carry some of the most famous masterpieces by Claude Monet, Vincent van Gogh, Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Elizabeth Murray, and Cindy Sherman. Discover the mysteries behind the art on MoMA’s YouTube channel as well.

Children’s Museum of the Arts

Keep your children busy! CMA offers you contemporary exhibitions, classes, and How-To Videos with step-by-step instructions to create your own art projects and enjoy with the whole family.

92Y

92Y made video recordings of all music and theatrical performances available to view from the comfort of your own home.

Brooklyn Museum

Current exhibitions include the history of Brooklyn, Chinese art, Dutch architecture, and the history of the Brooklyn Museum.

The Frick Collection

Enjoy the interactive virtual tour at the Frick Museum and take a look at selected exhibit halls.

Cooper Hewitt

An integral part of the Smithsonian Institution, Cooper Hewitt Museum provides you with free digital access to classical craft from the 18th century, a rich catalog of bourgeois embroideries, and paintings capturing the spirit of this previous era.

This story originally appeared on newyorkfamily.com.