Coronavirus count: NYC cases exceed 36,000, with nearly 12,000 in Queens

The number of coronavirus cases and related deaths in New York City are continuing to climb.

According to the Department of Health, as of 10:30 a.m. on March 30, New York City has reached a total of 36,221 confirmed coronavirus cases and 790 deaths.

Queens continues to have the most cases of the five boroughs with 11,868 confirmed infections, 256 of them fatal. After Queens is Brooklyn with 9,521 infections and 188 deaths. The Bronx has fewer infections than Brooklyn at 6,830 cases, but has more deaths at 193 to date.

Manhattan currently has 5,877 infections and 103 deaths. Staten Island rounds out the bottom of the list with 2,091 infections and 49 deaths.

The DOH stated that of the known coronavirus cases, 42 percent of those diagnosed in NYC were between the ages of 18 and 44. The 45 to 64 age group accounts for 35 percent of cases, followed by the 65 to 74 age group with 12 percent of known cases.

Of the 790 deaths, 639 people had an underlying illness paired with coronavirus. The DOH noted that 12 of the patients did not have an underlying condition, and it is still being determined if the remaining 139 suffered from an underlying condition.