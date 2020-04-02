Coronavirus count: Queens leads NYC with more than 16,000 positive cases

The number of coronavirus cases continues to grow as New Yorkers anxiously await the apex in quarantine.

On April 2, Governor Cuomo announced that New York State has a total of 92,381 cases, up 8,669 since the day before. Of those cases, 2,373 were fatal.

According to the city Department of Health, as of 9:30 a.m. New York City has 48,462 positive cases of coronavirus, though the number given by Cuomo during his 11:30 a.m. briefing shot up to 51,809. Of the city cases, Queens continues to lead the way with 34% of the city’s infections, or 16,336 in total.

Brooklyn has the second-highest number of positive infections with 12,893 cases (27%), followed by the Bronx with 9,107 cases (19%). Manhattan has 7,278 cases (15%) while Staten Island has 2,723 (6%).

The DOH states that so far 1,397 people have succumbed to the virus: 448 in Queens, 382 in the Bronx, 328 in Brooklyn, 165 in Manhattan and 73 in Staten Island. Of those deaths, 1,046 patients had confirmed underlying conditions.