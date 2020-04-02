Mystery surrounds death of man who was found on a subway in Queens

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found on a Queens train early Thursday morning.

The NYPD stated that at 4:25 a.m. on April 2, officers were informed by a train passenger about an unconscious man on the N train at the Astoria–Ditmars Boulevard station, located in the vicinity of East 105th Street. Upon their arrival, officers found a fully clothed 62-year-old man lying on the floor of the train, unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS rushed to the location and pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.