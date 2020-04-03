Auxiliary officer assigned to 113th Precinct dies of COVID-19 complications

Lynford George Chambers, an auxiliary police officer assigned to the 113th Precinct, died of complications related to COVID-19 on Thursday, April 2, the NYPD announced on Friday. He was 65.

“We are saddened to announce the passing of Auxiliary Police Officer Lynford George Chambers,” the 113th Precinct said in a tweet. “He was an honorable Auxiliary Police Officer assigned to the 113 Precinct. Mr. Chambers died of complications from COVID-19.”

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea commented on Chambers’ passing on Twitter.

“It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Auxiliary Police Officer Lynford Chambers, who succumbed to complications from #COVID19 earlier today,” Shea said. “Our prayers are with his friends & family during this difficult time.”

Chambers was not the only auxiliary officer the NYPD lost this week. On Tuesday, March 31, the 111th Precinct announced the passing of Diego Lopez, an auxiliary sergeant who died of leukemia.

“Our hearts are heavy as we announce the passing of @NYPD111Pct Auxiliary Sergeant Diego Lopez who lost his battle with Leukemia. We will #NeverForget!” the tweet read.

On Wednesday, April 1, Shea announced that over 1,200 members of the NYPD had tested positive for COVID-19. At the time of the announcement, five members of the department had died due to complications from the disease.