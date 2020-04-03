Community Board 11 to hold April monthly meeting via teleconference

Community Board 11 invites residents to join in on their monthly meeting via Zoom call on April 6. Board Chair Michael Budabin confirmed this news in an online letter sent out on April 2.

“Community Board 11‘s monthly meetings are open to the public, and are generally held on the first Monday of every month (other than July and August) at 7:30 PM at the Korean Community Services Center at 203-05 32nd Ave. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, monthly meetings will be held by telephone/video conference for the time being,” Budabin said in the letter.

To join in on the video call via PC or laptop, participants must follow these instructions:

Join Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/j/477569400

Enter meeting ID: 477-569-400

Those wishing to phone in can use the following phone numbers and enter meeting ID 477-569-400 when prompted:

+1 929-205-6099 US (New York)

+1 312-626-6799 US (Chicago, IL)

+1 253-215-8782 US (Washington)

+1 301-715-8592 US (Maryland)

+1 346-248-7799 US (Houston, TX)

+1 669-900-6833 US (San Jose, CA)

Community Board 11 serves Queens residents in Auburndale, Bayside, Douglaston, East Flushing, Hollis Hills, Little Neck and Oakland Gardens.

“I understand that the COVID-19 pandemic has created unusual and complex problems and considerations for many residents of our area, and open communication between our government and our residents has never been more important. We are here to help you deal with those issues,” said Budabin.

The chair added that since the onset of the pandemic, the Board 11 district office was the first in the borough to implement a policy of working from home in conjunction with the City’s social distancing efforts.

“Our amazing staff has been working remotely during that time to bring personal protection equipment donations to St. Mary’s Hospital for Children in Bayside, provide regular updates to residents via email, and host our meetings digitally via Zoom,” he said.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. and those interested in registering to speak during the public participation portion of the meeting can do so by calling the community board at 718-225-1054 or emailing qn11@cb.nyc.gov or cb11q@nyc.rr.com.

Community Board 11 is reachable Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information visit the CB 11 website, where the meeting agenda and newsletter are both available.