Coronavirus count nears 18,000 in Queens

The latest city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene data has the coronavirus pandemic in New York continuing to accelerate, particularly in Queens.

The 9:30 a.m. April 3 report indicated that 52,948 have come down with the virus, and 1,584 people have died from it citywide.

Queens remains the hardest-hit borough of all, with 17,832 infections, followed by Brooklyn with 14,420. The Bronx is now close to hitting the 10,000 mark for coronavirus patients; their number, as of 9:30 a.m. this morning, was 9,963.

Manhattan’s coronavirus count increased to 7,713 patients, and Staten Island eclipsed the 3,000 mark, with 3,012 cases.

The city’s Department of Health did not release an updated death toll by borough on Friday morning. As of 5 p.m. April 2, Queens had 499 fatalities, followed by the Bronx with 421, Brooklyn with 385, Manhattan with 178 and Staten Island with 78.

Nearly 70% of all coronavirus-related fatalities involve individuals 65 years of age and older. In almost all coronavirus deaths, regardless of age, the victims had an underlying condition.

The next Health Department data update should come after 5 p.m. Friday.

This story first appeared on amny.com.