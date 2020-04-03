J.K. Rowling Launches Harry Potter at Home Site for Families During Coronavirus Crisis

BY OLGA UZUNOVA

Harry Potter at Home for Families!

There is good news for all Harry Potter fans and parents who need some magic to keep children entertained! J.K. Rowling recently launched “Harry Potter at Home,” a free hub for magical craft videos, fun articles, quizzes, puzzles, and much more. J.K. Rowling offers you the ultimate Harry Potter experience: “Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic,” Rowling wrote on Twitter.

Learn How to Draw a Niffler or Play Triwizard Tournament With Harry Potter at Home

Hogwarts’ online collection includes kid-friendly activities, videos, puzzles, illustrations, quizzes, creative ideas, articles, and stories, that will help you take a break from these difficult times as you get transported to the wizarding world of Harry Potter. And if you are just entering the World of Magic, don’t forget to check out the Harry Potter dictionary where you can test your wizard vocabulary with terms like “muggle,” “quidditch,” and more words to explore.

“Harry Potter at Home” links you to various free platforms and games that help to enrich your magical experience. Explore the Harry Potter: A History of Magic online exhibition which unveils rare books, manuscripts and magical objects from the British Library’s collection, capturing the magic which is at the heart of the Harry Potter stories.

For weekly “Harry Potter at Home” updates and so much more, you can follow #HarryPotteratHome or subscribe to the Hogwarts newsletter so the Wizarding World team can deliver all of the latest news and activities straight to your inbox in one package. To opt-in, click the check-box when asked during registration. No owls required!

“Harry Potter at Home” project is a team effort, combining the resources of Harry Potter UK and US publishers Bloomsbury, Scholastic, and Pottermore Publishing, leading spoken-word producer and provider Audible, library supplier OverDrive, and of course, magic-makers at WizardingWorld.com.

This story originally appeared on newyorkfamily.com.