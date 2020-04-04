Quantcast

Coronavirus in NYC: Queens has more than 20,000 cases as city’s death toll surges past 2,200

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person puts on P.P.E next to a hearse outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 4, 2020.

On the same day that Governor Andrew Cuomo indicated that New York State was nearing the grim apex of the coronavirus outbreak, New York City reported yet another surge in additional infections and deaths.

Data that the city’s Health Department through 5 p.m. on April 4 indicated that there were now a total of 60,850 infections and 2,254 deaths citywide. That represents an increase of 4,579 cases and 387 deaths over a 24-hour period.

An estimated 12,216 New Yorkers — or 20.9% of all coronavirus patients in the five boroughs — have been hospitalized, according to the city’s Health Department.

One-third of all coronavirus patients come from Queens, which has been the epicenter of New York City’s outbreak almost from the start. As of 5 p.m. April 4, the borough registered 20,371 cases.

Brooklyn has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases with 16,488, followed by the Bronx with 11,820, Manhattan with 8,781 and Staten Island with 3,355.

This story first appeared on amny.com.

School safety agent assigned to Bayside’s 111th Precinct dies from coronavirus complications
Queens pastor dies following complications from coronavirus
