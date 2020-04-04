School safety agent assigned to Bayside’s 111th Precinct dies from coronavirus complications

The NYPD announced that Linosee Mosley, a school safety agent assigned to the 111th Precinct, died on April 3 from complications due to coronavirus.

Mosely was first appointed to the NYPD on Feb. 9, 1994.

“We have lost another member of our family. School Safety Agent Linosee Mosley, a 26-year veteran of the NYPD, has passed from complications of #COVID19,” reads a tweet from the 111th Precinct’s Twitter account. “Today, the 111th Precinct and the entire NYPD mourns as our hearts go out to his family, friends & colleagues.”

As of April 4, a total of 6,698 uniformed members of the NYPD were on sick report, which accounts for 18.5% of the department’s uniformed workforce.

A total of 1,775 uniformed members and 260 civilian members tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the NYPD.