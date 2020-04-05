Much-needed medical supplies to combat coronavirus arrive at JFK

BY JEFF YAPALATER

Medical supplies including 1,000 ventilators and boxes of facemasks delivered by China Cargo arrived at JFK Airport on Saturday, April 4.

Ground operations crew from Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) handled the arriving freight from the 747 at JFK Airport, which was then rushed to a warehouse for redistribution as the city continues its fight against coronavirus.

The ventilators and face masks were donated by the Joseph and Clara Tsai Foundation and facilitated by the Chinese government and Ambassador Huang, the Chinese Consul General. Joseph Tsai is the owner of the Brooklyn Nets.

Additionally, the Joseph and Clara Tsai Foundation and the Jack Ma Foundation have donated 1 million surgical masks, one million KN95 masks and more than 100,000 pairs of goggles to the United States.