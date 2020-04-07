Cambria Heights student participates in 2020 Disney Dreamers Academy

The sky is not the limit for 16-year-old Myah Mitchell from Cambria Heights, who is aiming to become an astronaut.

Mitchell, a junior at the Mary Louis Academy in Jamaica Estates, is one of 100 students accepted into the Disney Dreamers Academy in January for the four-day event held in March. But unfortunately, her trip was cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Disney Dreamers Academy was founded in 2008 to give students with a dream the tools it takes to let their potential shine through. The Walt Disney Company, entertainer Steve Harvey, and ESSENCE Magazine hosts the four-day event (March 12 to 15) for 100 select students at Walt Disney Resort.

The Dreamers interact with Disney cast members, celebrities, industry experts and community leaders through inspirational talks, immersive career activities and networking and interviewing experiences.

Mitchell, who became interested in learning more about space at the age of 4, was inspired by Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman to travel into space.

“It’s really cool to know that she did that and I want to do that too. [Space] seems endless and we really can’t go far into it yet because we don’t have that type of technology,” Mitchell said. “No one knows if there is an end to it, and we just have to keep exploring.”

Although Mitchell only experienced one day of the Disney Dreamers Academy, it was a fun outing with free passes to Disney World and taking a ride on the Disney Dreamers grand marshal car, she said.

Now, Mitchell is starting to focus on college. She is taking a closer look at the potential universities she would like to attend. She has her eyes on Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, but keeping her options open, she would also like to attend colleges in Florida, Texas, Arizona or Hawaii.

“They’re all near the NASA bases and I need to get my pilot license and a degree in engineering,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell is a distinguished student who is also a part of the National Society of High School Scholars. She is into cheerleading, orchestra, non-competitive swimming and diving as well as robotics. She is also a self-taught pianist and plays the violin.