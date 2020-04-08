Man uses a rock to break into a Long Island City gas station: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man wanted in connection with a Long Island City gas station burglary last month.

On Thursday, March 27, around 1 a.m., a man broke the glass on the front door of the ExxonMobil — located at 35-15 Greenpoint Ave. — with a rock, according to police. Once inside, he stole some scratch off lottery tickets and $200 in cash, cops say.

The man then fled in an unknown direction.

Police recovered photos of the man as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.