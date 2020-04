QNS’ sister publication amNewYork Metro will premiere its podcast amRUSH on Friday, April 10.

The show, hosted by food and lifestyle reporter Alex Mitchell, will cover COVID-19 updates, headlines of the day, sports, entertainment, interviews and plenty of ways to make the best of quarantine.

Once live, the show will be available to stream on Schneps Broadcasting, and will be available for download wherever you get your podcasts.

Check out a preview of amRUSH below.