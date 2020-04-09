Coronavirus count: New York City deaths reach over 4,400 while total cases near 85,000

The number of coronavirus infections and related deaths are slowly rising in New York City.

According to the city Department of Health, as of 9:30 a.m. on April 9 New York City has a total of 84,373 infections. Of those cases, 4,426 of them have been fatal.

Of the coronavirus-related deaths, 3,155 patients suffered from underlying conditions, while 76 of those deaths did not have an underlying condition. It is currently being determined if the 1,126 remaining patients had an underlying condition.

Queens remains the borough with the most cases of coronavirus with 27,063 infections. As of 9:30 a.m. on April 9, 1,377 cases have been fatal. Brooklyn continues to follow behind Queens with 22,550 infections and 1,220 deaths.

The Bronx has 17,648 cases of COVID-19 and 1,080 deaths, followed by Manhattan with 11,244 cases and 519 deaths. Staten Island has the least amount of COVID-19 cases with 5,831 confirmed infections and 229 deaths.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.