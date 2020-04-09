Queensborough Community College offers online classes to students around the country

BY MADDISON FARRIS

In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Queensborough Community College is offering exclusively online classes for its two summer sessions.

“Students from almost any institutions can continue their studies at Queensborough this summer,” explained College President Dr. Timothy G. Lynch.

The classes are accessible and available to students who need to continue with their education despite the difficult circumstances. These classes can help students from any school catch up on any lost credits during the summer.

Along with the courses that students take, Queensborough offers support through tutoring and career services. The community college is ranked among the top of its competitors, according to the school.

“Students choose Queensborough for our world-class academics and as a way to graduate sooner, boost their GPAs, and save money,” said Dr. Lynch.

Despite being left with no choice but to introduce its 15,000 students to distance learning in March, the college and its staff remain optimistic.

“We may be apart physically, but we are able to maintain clear course structures and objectives that make online teaching and learning very effective, and successful,” added Dr. Lynch. This summer program can be very helpful for students in a bind that may have been forced to drop certain classes during the spring semester. Queensborough is creating a way to continue education at a relatively low price.

Summer classes start on May 26. Applications are available at qcc.cuny.edu.