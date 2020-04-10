Quantcast

Bayside Catholic football team plays virtual game of catch

Screenshot of video courtesy of Diocese of Brooklyn

The Diocese of Brooklyn released a video on Thursday that shows members of the seventh grade football team at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Academy “catching up” digitally.

The video, set to the Sam Brown and Jay-Z song “On to the Next One,” shows members of the Bayside team virtually throwing the football to each other during the absence of sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, one student is shown using hand sanitizer before virtually passing off the football to his teammate. The next player who catches the football sprays the ball with disinfectant before keeping the game of catch going.

