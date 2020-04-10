Man punches MTA employee in Queens Plaza subway station and chases him with a golf club: NYPD

Cops are searching for the man who punched an MTA employee in the face and chased him with a golf club inside of the Queens Plaza subway station.

Authorities say that the suspect, an unidentified man, approached the MTA employee in the mezzanine area of the station around 2 p.m. on April 7. The man the punched the employee in the face before chasing him with a golf club, cops said.

The employee managed to escape from the suspect, who fled the station on a southbound M train with two other men, according to authorities.

The employee was the transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital with a broken jaw and swollen face, according to an MTA spokesperson.

Cops released surveillance video of the suspect, who can be seen holding the golf club inside of the subway station.

“Any assault of an MTA worker is always reprehensible. Assaulting a transit worker doing their part to keep New Yorkers safe in the middle of a pandemic is despicable,” NYCT Interim President Sarah Feinberg said. “We’re working with the NYPD as it searches for these perpetrators and will do everything we can to support prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.”

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.