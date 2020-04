Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in Corona on Friday.

Police responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man in front of 102-19 44th Ave. at around 6:45 a.m. on April 10. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a man unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.