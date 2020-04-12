Coronavirus count: Queens leads city with more than 30,000 cases and 1,800 deaths

Statistics from the city’s Department of Health released Saturday afternoon continue to indicate a flattening of the curve — and a plateau — in the coronavirus epidemic.

As of 4:15 p.m. on April 11, the city reported that 98,715 New Yorkers have been diagnosed with coronavirus since the first case was detected on March 2. That’s an increase of approximately 5,886 patients from the 93,414 cases reported about 36 hours earlier, at 10:15 a.m. April 10.

The death toll also climbed to 5,742 citywide, an increase of 279 from the 5,463 deaths that the Department of Health reported earlier this morning.

Queens, which has had the most coronavirus cases in the entire city for weeks now, climbed past the 30,000 mark in infected patients, with 31,044 cases reported as of Saturday afternoon. The borough’s death toll rose to 1,848.

Brooklyn has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths with 26,042 patients and 1,618 fatalities, followed by the Bronx with 21,523 cases and 1,308 deaths; Manhattan with 12,712 cases and 662 deaths; and Staten Island with 7,358 cases and 305 deaths.

The Health Department stated that 27,457 coronavirus patients have required hospitalization since the crisis began.