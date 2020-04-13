104th Precinct Civilian Observation Patrol thanks Wyckoff Heights Medical Center staff with food delivery

The 104th Precinct Civilian Observation Patrol (104COP/G-COP) paid a visit to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center to deliver food and refreshments on Easter Sunday.

The 104COP, commonly known as the volunteer group The Glendale Civilian Observation Patrol, thanked all the medical professionals at Wyckoff Heights for their continuous hard work and dedication during the COVID-19 health crisis. They then delivered more food and refreshments to officers at the 104th Precinct located on Catalpa Ave.

104COP board members Ray Hartman and Maryann Lattanzio organized the event, in collaboration with the 104th Precinct and Auxiliaries, the area volunteer Ambulance Corps and Hungry Monk.