Fresh Meadows Place provides breakfast to medical staff at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

The owner of Fresh Meadows Place Shopping Center is stepping in to help health care workers on the frontline battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal Realty Investment Trust on April 9 announced its partnership with tenant Applebee’s Grill + Bar to provide 60 breakfasts for the next 30 days to staff at nearby NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital.

The hard-working hospital staff facing the COVID-19 pandemic will receive an individual breakfast meal with coffee and juice.

Federal Realty is funding the program, and Applebee’s is providing the meals and delivery at cost, plus donating the beverages. Through programs like this, Federal Realty is continuing to do the best it can to support the communities it operates in during these challenging times.

“This partnership with Applebee’s allows us to connect our resources with those on the front lines and provide a much needed meal,” said Matt Ehrie, vice president of Federal Realty. “The restaurant’s generosity makes a prolonged effort possible to make sure the staff serving our community is supported and well-fed.”