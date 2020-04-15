Floral Park restaurant feeds frontline workers with fundraising effort

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY BENJAMIN MANDILE

Floral Park’s Trinity Bar and Restaurant has been stepping up during the COVID-19 pandemic by sending “full turkey dinners, lobster and cheese” to area hospitals.

Hospital staff, nurses and doctors have been enjoying meals provided by the restaurant, which is gaining funding from a GoFundMe page dedicated to providing these meals. As of early Wednesday afternoon, $18,660 had been raised by the community with 194 donations made.

Recipients of meals include workers at Northwell Health Long Island Jewish Hospital, Northwell Health North Shore University Hospital, NYU Winthrop University Hospital, NY Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Long Island State Veterans Home, Good Samaritan Hospital and first responders in Floral Park and neighboring towns, according to the page dedicated to the fundraiser.

A $10 donation provides one meal; $100 provides up to 10 meals; and $1000 provides meals for up to 100 frontline workers, according to the fundraiser’s page. The fundraiser currently has a goal of $25,000.

The fundraiser provided 200 Easter dinners for frontline workers, according to the organizer of the fundraiser.

“Floral Park is an outstanding community of people who come together in times of need,” the introduction to the fundraiser reads. “Like you, we are grateful for every healthcare & essential worker who acts with courage during this global crisis.”