Jackson Heights man killed by hit-and-run driver in Flushing

A Jackson Heights man died after being hit by the driver of an SUV in Flushing on Tuesday. The traffic death marks the end of a 29-day stretch during which no pedestrians were killed by traffic violence in New York City.

On Tuesday, April 14, around 1:50 a.m., police arrived to College Point Boulevard and Booth Memorial Avenue to find Justin Leiva, 29, lying in the roadway, unconscious and unresponsive, according to the NYPD. With severe trauma to his body, Leiva was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Leiva, who was crossing College Point Boulevard, was hit by the driver of an SUV driving southbound on College Point Boulevard. After hitting Leiva, the driver made a U-turn and fled the scene, traveling north on College Point Boulevard.

No arrests have been made and the investigation into Leiva’s death remains ongoing.