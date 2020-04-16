Badly decomposed body found floating in the East River near Roosevelt Island

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found floating in the East River near Roosevelt Island.

Authorities say that at 6:28 a.m. on April 16, officers responded to a call regarding a man floating in the East River near 900 Main Street. The NYPD Harbor Unit responded and found an unidentified adult man floating in the river.

Police say that the man’s body was significantly decomposed and was only wearing shorts and socks. The body was pulled onto a pier at Roosevelt Island, where EMS pronounced him dead.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.