Man rescued from remote island in Jamaica Bay after spelling out ‘HELP’ with sticks: NYPD

A kayaker who was stranded on a remote island in Jamaica Bay was rescued by the NYPD after he started a signal fire and spelled out “help” in sticks on the ground on Thursday, April 16.

The 36-year-old man, who had been missing for over 12 hours, was located on an island known as the Ruffle Bar, in Jamaica Bay, according to the police. An NYPD Aviation Unit helicopter found the man after heading out to conduct a search of the area around 11:30 p.m., according to the authorities.

The NYPD’s Special Ops Twitter account posted a video that shows the man alone on the island waving at the NYPD helicopter, as a fire he built to signal his rescuers burned beside him.

A kayaker takes social distancing to the next level. #NYPD Aviation found the uninjured male stranded on a remote island in Jamaica Bay, Queens. Missing for over 12 hours the male signaled for help by starting a fire & spelling out help using nearby sticks before being found. pic.twitter.com/cqYqz8tLFG — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) April 17, 2020

The helicopter landed on the island and transported the man to Floyd Bennett Field to be evaluated for injuries by EMS personnel.

Despite the harrowing situation, the man was uninjured.

Updated at 1:30 p.m., Friday, April 17.