Sunnyside Shines BID launches first ‘Virtual Pop Up Market’

The Sunnyside Shines Business Improvement District is taking its spring Pop Up Market to Facebook Live.

“COVID-19 foiled our spring Pop Up Market Launch in Bliss Plaza, but we still want you to have a chance to shop with your favorite local makers,” Sunnyside Shines BID wrote.

The Virtual Pop Up Market will take place Saturday, April 18, at 3 p.m. via Facebook Live and will highlight local vendors selling handmade, artisanal, and other hyperlocal products.

Each vendor will present some of their favorite items, and viewers will be able to buy their products via the vendors’ own websites or online platforms, or just reserve items via the Facebook chat.

Audrey Dimola, director of Public Programs at Socrates Sculpture Park, will curate live entertainment breaks throughout the market featuring words, song and space-holding from local Queens creatives, including Rebecca Gitana, Sheikh Muhtade, Richie Alexandro, Lucy Torres and Jonathan Cherlin.

In order to join, people can log into Facebook and “Like” or follow Sunnyside Shines BID. After that, right at 3 p.m., there will be an alert that the BID will be going live. A recorded version of the market will be posted to their Facebook page afterwards.

Participating vendors include: Astor Apiaries (local honey and honey products), Joolree by D (jewelry), La Strega Buona (natural skin care products), Land of J (cross-body bags and multi-functional wallets), litchinut studios (canvas bags), R+D (3-D printed jewelry), RNK Ceramics, Scent by Heaven (scented candles, wax melts, and air fresheners), treestar* (natural soaps), and Xanthines Cafe, LLC (natural wellness and personal care).

“What our neighborhoods will look like tomorrow depends on our intentional investment today in the people who make this such a special place,” Director of Sunnyside Shines BID Jamie-Faye Bean told QNS. “We are supporting these creators and entrepreneurs because we know that they are critical to ensuring the vibrancy of Queens’ hyperlocal and creative economies as we recover.”