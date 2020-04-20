Flushing organization donates hundreds of meals to local first responders and frontline workers

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY BENJAMIN MANDILE

A Flushing grassroots organization founded by state Assembly candidate Steven Lee donated 600 meals this past weekend to area first responders and frontline workers and plans to donate another 600 meals this upcoming week.

Asians in America (AiA) teamed up with local restaurants and business leaders to create meals with participation from seven area establishments. The group donated these meals to the 109th Precinct, Flushing Hospital Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and local fire departments.

“Flushing is a microcosm of New York City and its spirit,” said Lee, the founder of Asians in America. “The Flushing community has given so much to me and I am honored to do my part in serving and investing in this incredible community.”

AiA plans to continue its efforts for first responders by delivering 250 meals per a day and expanding its outreach to people who are unable to access fresh food at this time. People in need can sign up for a free meal and AiA will contact them to schedule a time for a delivery.

The efforts are funded by donations and the group has set up a Go Fund Me to collect donations. The first 1200 meals were funded by a local real estate development firm F&T Group.

AiA is looking for help from the community including volunteers to deliver the meals. Volunteers and donors are encouraged to visit the organizations’ Facebook for more details.