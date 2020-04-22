Commonpoint Queens celebrates volunteer appreciation week

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Commonpoint Queens is virtually saluting their volunteers during National Volunteer Week, which runs from April 19 through April 25.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of the agency,” said Danielle Ellman, CEO of Commonpoint Queens. “They are unsung heroes who help deliver food to the hungry, support programs for seniors, people with developmental disabilities and students.”

“There are times when words feel insufficient and when it is time to say thank you to our volunteers, the words cannot express the depth of gratitude I feel for the impact they have on our community,” Ellman added. “Their dedication is nothing less than extraordinary.”

