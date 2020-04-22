McDonald’s to offer free meals to first responders and healthcare workers

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

McDonald’s restaurants in Queens and nationwide will provide free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers from Wednesday, April 22, through Tuesday, May 5.

Healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics can pick up one meal per day through the drive-thru or carry out and can choose from various sandwiches, drinks and a side featuring small french fries or a hash brown.

The Thank You Meals will be served in the iconic Happy Meal box. In place of the free toy that has become synonymous with the children’s meal will be a thank-you note.

Meals will be available during all business hours and will require a valid employment ID to redeem.

Breakfast options include a choice of an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddle, or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All breakfast options come with any size of a soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a hash brown.

For lunch and dinner, healthcare workers and first responders have a choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish. All lunch and dinner options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a small fries.

“As local business owners, we know that our communities need us now more than ever, and we’re committed to continuing to serve them,” said Katie Hunt-Rotolo, a local owner and president of the McDonald’s New York Metro Owner/Operator Association. “We are proud to support our first responders and healthcare workers who are on the front lines with Thank You Meals.”

Several owners and operators of McDonald’s across the New York region have donated meals and face masks to healthcare workers and first responders, the company said.