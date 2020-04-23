Armed man sought for raping teenage girl behind building in Jamaica Estates: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives need the public’s help in finding the armed creep who raped a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint in Queens last weekend.

The NYPD released on Wednesday night video footage of the suspect involved in the sexual assault, which occurred at 9 p.m. on April 18 in the area of Henley Road and Kingston Place in Jamaica Estates.

According to law enforcement sources, the girl was walking through the area when the perpetrator approached and pointed a gun at her.

After making a verbal threat, cops said, the pervert forced the young woman to walk with him behind a nearby building, where he sexually assaulted her. Following the attack, he fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 107th Precinct responded to the incident. The victim was brought to a local hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS. You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.