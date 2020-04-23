Cops seek duo who punched and robbed man in Jamaica

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for two men wanted in connection with a robbery in Jamaica earlier this month.

On Wednesday, April 15, around 11:35 p.m., two men approached a 46-year-old man in front of 88-15 168th St., according to police.

The two unidentified men proceeded to push the 46-year-old against a nearby wall, punch him in the face and steal his wallet, according to the NYPD. The men ran eastbound on 89th Avenue with multiple stolen credit cars, police say.

The 46-year-old man was treated at the scene for cuts to his face by EMS personnel.

As part of their investigation, police recovered video of the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.