You could win a call from ‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda by completing the NYC Census 2020

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A new contest is giving New Yorkers a chance to not throw away their shot at speaking with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

From April 22-29, New Yorkers can enter the “You Can Count on New York” contest and win a chance to get a phone call from Miranda, who has been a vocal advocate for participating in the 2020 Census.

To enter the contest, New Yorkers must complete the census at my2020census.gov on their computer or smartphone, take a photo or screenshot of the confirmation screen, e-mail the image, their name, neighborhood and borough, and one sentence about what the census means to them to info@census.nyc.gov. A full list of contest rules is available online.

“Lin-Manuel Miranda represents the spirit and tenacity of New York City in so many ways, and we are grateful to partner with him on the census,” said Julie Menin, Director of NYC Census 2020. “This contest will help motivate our communities across New York to fill out the census and receive funding that these neighborhoods need for hospitals, healthcare, schools and other vital needs in the decade to come.”

NYC Census 2020 had previously worked with Miranda on one of several public service announcements in order to get out the census count. With the continued spread of COVID-19 throughout the city, the NYC Census 2020 campaign is focused on encouraging New Yorkers to self-respond to the census online rather than having city residents wait until summer for a door-to-door census counter.

All New Yorkers can complete the census by visiting My2020Census.gov or by calling 1-844-330-22020. The Census phone line is also available in the following languages:

Spanish – 844-468-2020

Mandarin- 844-391-2020

Cantonese- 844-398-2020

Vietnamese – 844-461-2020

Korean – 844-392-2020

Russian – 844-417-2020

Arabic – 844-416-2020

Tagalog- 844-478-2020

Polish – 844-479-2020

French – 844-494-2020

Haitian Creole – 844-477-2020

Portuguese – 844-474-2020

Japanese – 844-460-2020

Telephone Display Device (TDD) – 844-467-2020

This story originally appeared on amny.com.