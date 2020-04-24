Cops searching for duo who stabbed and robbed a man in Astoria: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for two men wanted in connection with a robbery in Astoria earlier this week.

On Monday, April 20, around 8:50 p.m., two men assaulted a 24-year-old man following an argument in front of 11-17 30th Road, according to the NYPD. One of the men stabbed the victim with a sharp object during the fight, police said.

The two men took off with the victim’s cell phone, fleeing eastbound on 30th Road, according to the authorities.

The 24-year-old was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center by EMS personnel with stab wounds to his torso and right leg. He is in stable condition.

Both men are described as being in their 20s.

Police recovered surveillance video of the suspects as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.