Join a Queens artist on her virtual visual journey via Zoom

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY TAMMY SCILEPPI

Are you yearning for those good old pre-pandemic days?

Enjoy a little distraction from the harsh realities of everyday life in quarantine mode with a virtual art exhibit courtesy of Southeast Queens-based visual artist Shenna Vaughn, who will be sharing her dynamic creations with art lovers via Zoom on April 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Relax and take in unexpected geometric shapes, jolted lines, rich colors, and textures. The Queens native explained that her work, which reflects her “life’s experiences,” and comes from an intuitive place, is meant to “evoke strength and empowerment, conversation, and inspiration.”

“I love using bright, bold colors because I believe they all tell a story within a story. I have the most fun when I’m mixing mediums and breaking artistic rules. I literally paint on anything and anyone,” she added.

Vaughn’s creative offerings consist of 3D abstract and representational works on canvas. But the subject matter has evolved with these surreal times. You could say that through her unique artist’s lens, she has “embraced” COVID-19s quirky side.

The result? A series of compelling works that reflect Vaughn’s interesting reaction to this strange new reality. Like a gilded toilet paper masterpiece titled “Covid Life,” which is part of her pandemic series …and her response to it: “When toilet paper is the priority – different time, different value,” she noted.

But no worries, this virtual LAB presentation (originally scheduled as an in-person event) isn’t just about that topic; there’s much more to enjoy and experience. A dedicated creative space, LAB provides a unique opportunity for artists to share their creative process with fellow artists and new audiences.

“LAB provides a great opportunity for Queens-based artists to present their work to and receive feedback from the community,” said Molaundo Jones, the art services manager at Queens Council on the Arts (QCA). “Over the years, we’ve hosted film screenings, literary readings, music performances, and more at QCA’s headquarters. Now, in this time of self-isolation, we’ll be presenting LAB virtually, for the first time.”

While the method be unorthodox, Vaughn said she, like other artists in Queens simply “make it work.”

“Like many artists in Queens, when we have to create, we make it work. I have been creating nonstop and it has been an opportunity to complete projects I had on pause and create a new body of work,” said Vaughn. “I am grateful to have space in my home to let my creativity flow as I shelter in place.”

Her daily mantra? “I am always in my purpose and I am always provided for.”

Vaughn’s eye-catching artistic gems have been viewed both nationally and internationally over the years. But she’s most proud to have exhibited in Queens at JCAL (Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning), JPAC (Jamaica Performing Arts Center), and at Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans, just to name a few.

The artist says she’s looking forward to taking viewers on a visual journey into her artistic space and talking about her passion, as well as her participation in a number of diverse creative adventures.

You can RSVP here to join her.

“We all have beliefs, opinions, thoughts, ideas, and gifts we get to share. I believe art is the universal language; it heals, and it is inspiring,” Vaughn shared. “I know many are stressed, so what’s better than a virtual presentation that we can bring into many homes, in hopes of inspiring, bringing joy and possibly some healing?”