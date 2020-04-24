Middle Village pharmacy owner’s donation of 2,000 face masks distributed to NYU Langone Health

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY BENJAMIN MANDILE

The owner of AJ’s Village Chemist in Middle Village donated 2,000 face masks April 15 amid the shortages of personal protective equipment facing New York City hospitals.

The standard surgical masks were donated by April 17 to NYU Langone Health through Councilman Robert Holden’s office.

“With shortages of PPE at every level of government, these masks will go a long way toward helping our frontline workers who don’t need the added stress of not having enough PPE to do their jobs,” said Ryan Kelley, a spokesman for Holden’s office.

Joseph LaSala, the owner of AJ’s Village Chemist (located at 74-05 Metropolitan Ave.), contacted Holden’s office directly, which donated the masks to NYU Langone Health based on needs, outreach by Holden’s office and the needs of organizations who have contacted the councilman’s office.

Donations of masks, gloves, face shields, gowns, booties and hand sanitizer are all welcomed at Holden’s office, which will forward it on to groups in need.