Duo steals credit card from car in Ridgewood to make online purchases from Target: NYPD

Police are seeking the duo who allegedly stole a credit card from inside of a car in Ridgewood to make unauthorized purchases on Sunday, April 12.

Authorities say a 37-year-old man returned to his vehicle parked in front of 1667 Hancock St. around 11:30 a.m. on April 12 to find his wallet was missing.

An investigating revealed that unauthorized charges to his card were made at Broadway Organic Deli & Grill — located at 797 Broadway in Brooklyn — and target.com.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspects on April 24.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.