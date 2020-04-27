Corona teen charged with driving stolen car into police officer: DA

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Corona teen was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer after he hit a Nassau County Police Detective with his car last week, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Friday.

Jorge Alvarez, 18, was charged with assault in the first degree, assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a stolen property in the third degree, unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree and obstructing governmental administration, according to the DA.

On Tuesday, April 21, Alvarez was spotted at a gas station in Rego Park driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen several days before, according to Katz. Law enforcement officers approached the vehicle, including a Nassau County detective, who approached the car from the passenger side, Katz said.

By the time the detective was next to the car, Alvarez allegedly began to drive, pinning the officer between the moving vehicle and a parked one, according to the charges. The officer sustained a fracture to his leg and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Alvarez was later apprehended and arrested.

“Our police face danger every single day on the job. This veteran detective with the Nassau County Police Department was investigating a report of a stolen car, when he approached the vehicle at a gas station and the driver hit the accelerator,” Katz said. “The defendant was attempting to evade arrest. But after fleeing the scene, he was quickly apprehended and now faces very serious charges.”

Queens Criminal Court Judge Karen Gopee set Alvarez’s bail at $25,000 bond/$10,000 cash. Alvarez is scheduled to return to court on May 27.

If convicted, Alvarez faces up to 25 years in prison.