Elmhurst pop-up biz donates Indonesian desserts to COVID-19 heroes

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Papa Don NYC, a pop-up and catering company in Elmhurst, is serving sweet Indonesian desserts to COVID-19 heroes this week across the city.

The company is working with the community to feed healthcare workers in need in different hospitals, EMS groups, FDNY and many other essential workers on the frontlines in all boroughs.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of the pop-up events we planned on doing were canceled or postponed. However, we are staying positive,” said Papa Don of Papa Don NYC. “We want to show our community our support. We are hoping we can reach more people to be a part of the movement in helping one another. Our goal is to give back as much as we can through this pandemic. We are all in this together.”

Papa Don’s has donated more than 500 Indo-pancakes to five hospitals so far — Elmhurst Hospital, Flushing Hospital, Jamaica Hospital, Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan.

This week, Papa Don’s is planning to donate to Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx, an EMS group in Brooklyn and one of the busiest FDNY firehouses in Harlem.

On top of the donations, Papa Don’s is also donating a mini Indonesian pancake — also known as a martabak manis filled with chocolate sprinkle, crushed peanuts, sesame seeds, condensed milk and/or cheese — with every purchase made by a customer.

During the week on certain days, Papa Don’s is taking orders via phone or text at 718-844-6516 or through Instagram (@papadonnyc) for delivery only. The other half of the week, they will be doing donations.

Papa Don’s has also created a GoFundMe account for those who would like to donate in helping to give hospital staff something sweet to look forward to.

Follow @papadonNYC on Instagram and Facebook for up-to-date information.