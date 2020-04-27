NYPD’s 103rd Precinct to host first-ever gaming event for youth to discuss COVID-19 crisis

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD’s 103rd Precinct in Jamaica is hosting its first-ever virtual Gaming and Guidance Youth Summit on Tuesday, April 28, for all junior high school and high school students.

The precinct is partnering with Logitech G, Emmis Communications, Craft Keepers Inc. and Hip-Hop Gamer for the free event scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. on multiple platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and YouTube.

Special guests will include Hot 97’s Hip-Hop Gamer and DJ Sparkx along with other invited guests.

Gaming and Guidance normally takes place during a school assembly and uses the growing industry of video games to address various youth issues. The presentation allows students to gain self-worth, establish respect for others and build positive relationships amongst themselves and others.

The virtual event will be centered around the video game titled “The Division.”

“By utilizing this video game, which is focused around a deadly pandemic that sweeps through New York, we will be able to connect the video game world with the current global pandemic of COVID-19,” said Sergeant Khadija Faison, 103rd Precinct Community Affairs.

The creative event will reinforce why social distancing is needed while giving youth an opportunity to to express their feelings and experiences during the global crisis.

The precinct’s goal is to guide the students in a positive direction, reduce any possible anxieties and stress while giving the students the necessary tools or referrals to deal with their current situation.

To be apart of the livestream Gaming and Guidance Youth Summit visit one of the following platforms:

The event is accessible from any computer and/or smart device by visiting any one of the following immediately after the livestream: www.facebook.com/nypd103pct, www.facebook.com/hot97official and www.facebook.com/logitechG.

For more info contact the NYPD’s 103rd Precinct Community Affairs Office at 718-657-8195.