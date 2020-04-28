Commerce Realty Group, John’s Pizza team up to donate food to Queens Hospital Center workers

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY BENJAMIN MANDILE

Commerce Realty Group and John’s Pizza came together to bring a slice of relief to workers at Queens Hospital Center during lunch on Monday.

The two local institutions delivered 40 pizza pies to workers at the hospital, which is currently in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the 40 pies of classic New York pizza to stave off hunger at lunch, another 40 pies are expected to be delivered for the night shift on Tuesday at the local medical center due to an outpouring of New York pride on social media.

Once Commerce Realty Group’s Instagram followers got wind of what the local business was up to, another 40 pies of pizza were sponsored by others online wanting to help.

The initiative formed to help feed the frontline workers, but also to help local small businesses as unemployment in the U.S. continues to rise.

“During these times it’s important we bring together our local institutions, like Queens Hospital Center, John’s Pizza and Commerce Realty Group,” said Jacob Ashkenazie, a representative of Commerce Realty Group. “And what better way to do it than over a slice of classic New York pizza.”

The pies were delivered with caution in mind and were delivered at the doors of the medical center to keep both the donors and hospital staff safe.

Talks of further community service are in the works as representatives of the realty group consider further acts of kindness next month including the possibility of a food drive at its office.