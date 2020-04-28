DOE reports more coronavirus-related deaths throughout the department

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Monday the Department of Education reported that at eight more employees have died from complications from contracting the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in the agency to 68.

After pressure from city parents, teachers and union representatives, the department began releasing weekly data on the novel coronavirus related deaths among its employees in mid-April, about a month after Mayor Bill de Blasio declared the city in a state of emergency due to the virus.

Out of the 68 employees that have passed away, 28 were teachers, 25 were paraprofessionals, two were administrators, two were facilities staff, two were school aid, two were guidance counselors, two were food service staffers and one was a school computer technology specialist, according to an email from DOE spokesperson Miranda Barbot. The remaining four deaths were a parent coordinator and three central office employees.

“This list does not include some of the incredible members of our school communities who are not DOE employees, like school safety agents,” wrote Barbot in the email. “We are supporting schools that have experienced these losses, and share our deepest condolences with their communities and loved ones who have experienced these heartbreaking losses.”

Three people, two paraprofessionals and a teacher, were removed from the total number of novel coronavirus-related deaths after a family member told the DOE that they did not die from the virus, according to Barbot.

This story first appeared on amny.com.