Gunman sought for shooting man in groin after Oakland Gardens nightclub brawl

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives need the public’s help in tracking down the gunman who shot a victim in the groin outside an Oakland Gardens nightclub.

Video footage that police released on April 27 shows the suspect firing a handgun outside the Lavoo Café at 224-13 Union Tpke. in Oakland Gardens at 2 a.m. on Feb. 29.

According to law enforcement sources, the 26-year-old male victim had exited the club moments earlier after a large fight broke out inside the café. Seconds later, the gunman walked out, pulled out the gun and began firing at the victim along Union Turnpike.

Cops said the victim was struck by a bullet in the left groin. Paramedics removed him to North Shore Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The incident was reported to the 111th Precinct.

Police did not provide a physical description of the gunman. As seen on security camera footage, he has a dark complexion, short black hair and facial hair, and was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and a red hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.