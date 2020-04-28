Quantcast

Jackson Heights supermarket among three NYC retailers busted for pandemic price gouging

Masks and hand sanitizer were two of the items sold by three NYC businesses that illegally inflated their prices during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the city's Department of Consumer and Worker Protection. (Photo via Getty Images)

Businesses in Jackson Heights, the Bronx and Manhattan have racked up additional fines for allegedly selling face masks, disinfectants and hand sanitizers to consumers at illegally inflated prices.

The city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) announced on Tuesday its latest crackdown on price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic. The three businesses could wind up paying a combined $55,500 in fines for the illegal practice.

One Bronx business, Flannery Home Center at 3395 East Tremont Ave. in the Schuylerville section, was hit with 73 violations for price gouging on face masks, hand sanitizers and gloves. They could wind up paying $36,500 in DCWP fines for the practice.

Flannery Home Center at 3395 East Tremont Ave. in the Bronx. (Photo via Google Maps)

A Jackson Heights supermarket — the Key Food located at 86-02 Northern Blvd. in Jackson Heights — also received 29 violations for illegally inflating the prices for bleach and disinfectant wipes. The DCWP seeks to fine the business up to $14,500.

The Key Food supermarket at 86-02 Northern Blvd. in Jackson Heights, Queens. (Photo via Google Maps)

Finally, the New West End Superette at 271 West 72nd Street on the Upper West Side of Manhattan faces up to $4,500 in fines after DCWP inspectors issued nine violations for bleach and hand sanitizer price gouging.

New West End Superette at 271 West 72nd St. on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. (Photo via Google Maps)

“Price gouging is not just immoral — it is illegal,” said DCWP Commissioner Lorelei Salas. “We will not tolerate price gouging and it is shameful for businesses to take advantage of consumers during a public health crisis.”

Soon after the coronavirus pandemic hit New York in March, the DCWP declared items such as hand sanitizers, face masks and disinfectant wipes as being in short supply. The declaration forbade businesses from increasing the price of these goods by 10 percent or more for at least 60 days.

Consumers across the city were asked to report suspected price gouging to 311. More than 8,800 such complaints have been filed with the DCWP since March 5, and the agency has issued more than 4,400 price gouging violations to retailers. Seven lawsuits have been filed since March 25 against repeat offenders who have committed 389 violations.

Anyone who believes they were illegally overcharged should call 311 or visit nyc.gov/dcwp to file a complaint. The agency advises consumers to keep their receipts and provide information about the store where the gouging occurred.

This story originally appeared on amny.com

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion





Skip to toolbar